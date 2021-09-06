Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $39,634,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $758,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lazard by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 432,736 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

