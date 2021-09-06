Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,468 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,155,000 after buying an additional 335,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 331,068 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

