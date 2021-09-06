Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realogy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,724,000 after purchasing an additional 509,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 171,180 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 665,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Realogy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

