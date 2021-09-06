Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $176,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

