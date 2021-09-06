Teza Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

