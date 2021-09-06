Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Texas Roadhouse has decreased its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

TXRH stock opened at $93.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Roadhouse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

