Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
Texas Roadhouse has decreased its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
TXRH stock opened at $93.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $110.75.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Roadhouse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
