TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 8,434.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501,811 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of TETRA Technologies worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $12,456,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $5,133,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,660,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 156.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,796 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,128,894 shares during the period. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

NYSE TTI opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $407.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. Research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.