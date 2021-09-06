Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $23,022,500.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robyn M. Denholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $733.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $685.71 and its 200-day moving average is $667.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

