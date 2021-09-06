Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $199.74 million and $90.07 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00067790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00146313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.12 or 0.00791690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,071,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.