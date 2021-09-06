Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,470,000 after purchasing an additional 620,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,241,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $121.88 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

