Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 860.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 840,351 shares of company stock worth $25,870,031. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Telos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Telos by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 234,762 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Telos by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 439,118 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.