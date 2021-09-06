Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telos in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

TLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 860.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

In other Telos news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 840,351 shares of company stock worth $25,870,031 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Telos by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 234,762 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Telos by 914.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 439,118 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

