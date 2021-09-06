Telemus Capital LLC Sells 4,843 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $107.58 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.