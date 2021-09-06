Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,264 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after buying an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $388.33 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.23. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.