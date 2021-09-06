Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $90.00 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.