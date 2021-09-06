Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.58 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

