Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $110,768,314.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,611,980 shares of company stock worth $3,588,747,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $149.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average of $139.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

