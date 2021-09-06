Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 16.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $198.50 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.21 and its 200 day moving average is $184.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.