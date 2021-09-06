Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,209 shares of company stock valued at $60,635,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $733.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a PE ratio of 382.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

