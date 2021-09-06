Telemus Capital LLC Increases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 34.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $241,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Xylem by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $137.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.05 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

