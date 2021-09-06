Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $102,261,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $356.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.00 and a 200-day moving average of $371.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.