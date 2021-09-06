Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 914 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $7,402,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Starbucks by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.31. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.