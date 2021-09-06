Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $313.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.85. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $316.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

