Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.
TEF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
