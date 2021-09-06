Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.