Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.43 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $67.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

