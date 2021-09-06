Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of CSL opened at $207.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.