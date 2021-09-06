Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pentair were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $77.87 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.