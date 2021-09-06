Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,099 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after buying an additional 206,549 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 184,478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after buying an additional 175,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

Shares of WSM opened at $179.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,589,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.