Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,145 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WestRock were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in WestRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75. WestRock has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

