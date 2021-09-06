TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,460.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and last traded at GBX 1,460 ($19.07), with a volume of 7697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,426 ($18.63).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,258.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,147.31.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

