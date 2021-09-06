Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Sells $147,224.92 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $15,618.15.
- On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $17,500.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00.
TARS opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $548.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TARS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
