Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Sells $147,224.92 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $15,618.15.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $17,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00.

TARS opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $548.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TARS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.