Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 629 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 36,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 63.2% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $4,322,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $299,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.31. 3,352,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,132. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.