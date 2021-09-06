Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,019 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Target makes up about 4.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $29,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.31. 3,352,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,132. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

