Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SKT. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

SKT opened at $17.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 461,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 237.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 146,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.