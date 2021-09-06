Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stake Cut by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,364 shares of company stock worth $4,934,679. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of TNDM opened at $114.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,286.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $94.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

