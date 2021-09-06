Taglich Brothers Weighs in on KULR Technology Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $2.24 on Monday. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Mo sold 65,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $163,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

