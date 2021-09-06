T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,807. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of TROW opened at $218.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

