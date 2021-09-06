Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $53.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. 5,088,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,583. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

