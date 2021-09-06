Swiss National Bank Sells 8,350 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,138,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $49,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FNF opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $3,824,190. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

