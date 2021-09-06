Swiss National Bank Increases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,893 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of The Mosaic worth $46,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.