Swiss National Bank Has $56.23 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $56,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,810 shares of company stock valued at $306,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $181.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

