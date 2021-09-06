Swiss National Bank Has $51.99 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $51,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTN opened at $291.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.29. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.46 and a 52 week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

