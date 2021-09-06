Swiss National Bank Buys 53,559 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,084,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $59,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of PHM opened at $53.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

