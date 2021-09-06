Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,024 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of XPO Logistics worth $50,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $88.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

