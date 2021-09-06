SwiftCash Market Capitalization Reaches $182,067.70 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $182,067.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 186,406,116 coins and its circulating supply is 185,685,684 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

