Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post $69.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.20 million and the lowest is $65.30 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $50.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $239.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $255.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $348.02 million, with estimates ranging from $331.20 million to $384.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

