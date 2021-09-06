Sun Life Financial’s (SLF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a C$64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

