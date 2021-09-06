Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.61 Million

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post $97.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.34 million and the lowest is $94.03 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $338.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.71 million to $356.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $496.34 million, with estimates ranging from $466.21 million to $520.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 50.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 53.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $973.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.