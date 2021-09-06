Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post $97.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.34 million and the lowest is $94.03 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $338.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.71 million to $356.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $496.34 million, with estimates ranging from $466.21 million to $520.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 50.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 53.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $973.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

