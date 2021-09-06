Strike (STRK) One Day Volume Tops $53.56 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $70.48 or 0.00136233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $209.27 million and $53.56 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00153213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00223481 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.37 or 0.07597434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,770.76 or 1.00073228 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.22 or 0.00970803 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

