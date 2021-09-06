StormX (STMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $422.05 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $422.05 million and approximately $78.25 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00016838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00146179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00047859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.62 or 0.00793932 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

